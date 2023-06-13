Actor Tanaka Munyavhi stages first silent film

Mbulelo Mpofu

[email protected]

UNITED States of America’s Hollywood is the destination for all American movies and television shows. It is what the Premier League is to the world of football and a Bulawayo actor, Tanaka Bradley Munyavhi thinks he has what it takes to feature in a Hollywood film.

He is of the idea that his silent film, “Lights Out” portends the potential to be a global phenomenon. He has coined what he calls, “Road to Hollywood” to motivate himself to achieve his dream.

Munyavhi told Chronicle Showbiz how his “Road to Hollywood” vision will pan out.

“I’m working on a movie titled ‘Lights Out’ both behind the scenes as the acting coach pushing the Hollywood vision, and also acting on it as well. I love sharing the skill to the next level. This is the first movie that I’m also coaching as well.

“The dream is to one day feature in a Hollywood film. This movie highlights our economic situation where the phrase, ‘Dollar for 2’ has gained popularity. The pros and cons of using a multi-currency system are laid bare in this piece.

“It features myself and Ishenesu Kasibondi and was written and directed by Linos Brilaizer Tapera,” said the actor.

Munyavhi’s acting career began at Msiteli High School in Mpopoma where he participated in acting contests, such as Isiphiwo Sami, Intwasa, and Nash TV.

After completing his high school studies, he was required to work on a project titled, “The eye in the sand” with Nonka Mabaleka.

He enrolled in the Nhimbe Trust, a film school run by Johane Mpofu and Memory Kumbota in 2017. He later received a scholarship to the Zimbabwe Theatre Academy, where he graduated from the class of 2021. After undertaking acting training, he appeared in the Zimbabwe Television Network’s (ZTN) primetime television series, “Intabenkulu” which was directed by Kuda Bryan Bwititi, the film Amanxeba, and other projects. – @MbuleloMpofu