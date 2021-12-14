Actor to champion fight against substance abuse

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

A FEW days ago, the world united to fight against gender-based violence through the commemoration of 16 days of activism and creatives in the arts industry also sang the same chorus.

Under the global theme, “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now”, the voices were amplified.

Now, Isithembu actor, Nigel Chuma has joined in the fray to stop or at least minimise this global abuse of women and children.

The actor is putting in place mechanisms to nurture talent through the hosting of talent shows for poetry, music and theatre so as to try and limit the time youths spend on misdemeanour and the abuse of women.

“Our target is to host at least one talent show per month to remind the youths that the only way to success is through hard work. Some of the people who abuse women do so while trying to rob them of their hard-earned money,” explained Chuma.

Ninety as Nigel is affectionately known, believes that substance abuse is contributing a lot to violence against women.

“The wayward behaviour of mostly our youths is as a result of abuse of alcohol and other drugs such as mbanje which then cloud judgement and fuel anger.

It is against this background that I took it upon myself to raise awareness on the adverse effects of abusing alcohol.

Focus should not be on the 16 days of activism, but instead, protecting our women and children should be a lifestyle not an event,” said Nigel.

An ex-convict himself, Chuma said he decided to take the lead in preaching against self-destructive behaviour among youths.

He said he understands this since he is a product of a neighbourhood characterised by unruly behaviour, crime and general moral decay.

“Iminyela has always been known to breed criminals and hooligans. I’m trying to do my part in changing that through raising awareness of how alcohol abuse spells our demise as a community.

I want to be the change that I want to see in the world,” he said. – @eMKlass_49.