Actor whets Bulawayo’s appetite with sci-fi trailer

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE city of Bulawayo is touted as the cultural and creative home of Zimbabwe and the latest creative to amplify that idea is Bulawayo-born and bred actor and filmmaker, Daniel “Danny” Lasker who on Friday dropped a trailer for his upcoming Ndebele science-fiction (sci-fi), The Signal.

With over a thousand views on YouTube, the trailer showing scenes at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and other places around Bulawayo is laced with visual and sound effects that are of an international standard.

The trailer of the movie surely whet the appetite of local movie lovers as it took them on a spiritual journey.

This surely was a glimpse into what Zimbabwean filmmakers are capable of.

Of course, Hollywood is the biggest symbol of the entertainment business globally and Danny was chosen to represent Zimbabwe at the 2019 edition of Hollywood Silver screen Festival where he showcased his film titled The Man.

Such a feat makes him the right candidate to produce Zimbabwe’s first IsiNdebele sci-fi and film lovers are set to enjoy when the actual movie premières.

Those who have watched the sequel, “Go Chanaiwa Go Reloaded” will have an idea of what to expect from The Signal as a new breed of characters is displayed.

Generally, in Zimbabwe, the usual form of genres that one can see are action movies, dramas, and comedies, but with The Signal, alien forces sire what looks like zombies and the sci-fi seems to be high-octane and adrenaline-pumping.

Danny said the movie whose première date is yet to be unveiled, is about a spiritual encounter with a cyber-object meant to act as a cerebral assassin.

“Zimbabwe’s first sci-fi is about a deadly sound transmitted from space known as The Signal.

It corrupts the minds of all who hear it, turning them into soulless demons under its control,” said the 23-year-old self-taught filmmaker.

The 20-minute sci-fi film shot in Bulawayo was directed and filmed by Lasker, written by Oscar K Reyes, and produced and edited by Lasker.

South Africa’s Arthur Falko and Daniel Venga composed the music.

The movie stars Veza The Unfolding’s Dumie Manyathela, Tawanda Denga and Natasha Dlamini.

The production is the property of Lasker’s CrossLine Pictures.

The Europe-based actor is widely known for his acting role in Season 2 Of HBO TV’s Raised By Wolves.

He also stars as Abraham Lincoln’s son Robert on the latest HISTORY channel docu-series as well as BBC One’s Noughts & Crosses.

– @eMKlass_49