Actress, dancer Stoxie finds new home in SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Former Victory Siyanqoba dancer and actress, Blessing “Stoxie” Sibanda has found a new home in South Africa where she is focusing on growing her solo career.

The dancer left the country early this year due to the closure of the arts sector and was fortunate to land a couple of gigs at weddings.

Inspired by the likes of Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele and South Africa’s Makhadzi, Stoxie said she is slowly finding her feet in South Africa.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the Mzilikazi-bred artiste who paid homage to maskandi artiste, Prince Ncube aka Mazilankatha for supporting her arts dream.

“While doing my high school studies at New Horizon Institute of learning, I met one Mazilankatha, who, after having told him my passion for arts, gave me a chance to prove myself live on stage during the National Aids Council 2017 competitions.

“I was given the acting role of a naughty schoolgirl who was dating her class teacher. Having proven myself with an amazing performance, Mazilankatha introduced me to the film industry by giving me a role on ZBCtv production, Isipho Sami. I played the role of Sgebhe, icherry elipantsula and acted alongside Novuyo Seagirl,” recounted Stoxie.

She said since then, she has never looked back as she has appeared on productions that include The Exodus and The King.

To boost her career, she joined theatre group, Victory Siyanqoba in 2017.

“Appearing on a number of film productions heightened my passion for the arts leading me to join theatre group, Victory Siyanqoba Trust in October 2017. The group further broadened my stage performances and I managed to feature on numerous plays, activities, skits, radio dramas and roadshows,” she said.

It was during her stint with Victory Siyanqoba that she developed a passion for dancing. In 2020, she was honoured for that talent as she was awarded the 2020 Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca) Best Outstanding Dancer.

Through her dancing prowess, she also managed to feature on musical videos for artistes that include Bhizah, Skollah, Western Khazins and Shakers. She also at one point, was roped in by Sandy for a performance at the Harare International Carnival and La Dee at her Ezakudala album launch.

Turning to her relocation to South Africa, Stoxie said things are shaping up. Other than pursuing a solo career, she is also working with Dance Motion dance crew.

“I’m freelancing and working with Dance Motion, a young, vibrant, energetic and enthusiastic dance crew that specialises in providing entertainment at all functions one may think of. I’m looking forward to exploring different markets and audiences regionally.

“My mid-year projection on this endeavour is to begin working with South African performers as well as freelancing in Zimbabwe and South Africa,” Stoxie said.

She said her first performance under Dance Motion was in April at Honey Dew in South Africa describing it as special.