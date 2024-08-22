Actress Gugulethu Siziba shines with Best Actress win at Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards

Natasha Mutsiba – [email protected]

South Africa-based actress Gugulethu Siziba has captured the spotlight with her win for Best Actress at the 4th edition of the Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards, recently held in South Africa.

This award marks Siziba’s first recognition in her acting career, which includes notable appearances in popular South African soap operas such as Nikiwe, Diep City, Smoke and Mirrors, Redemption, and Skeem Saam as a background actress.

Originally from Filabusi, Siziba expressed profound pride and joy at receiving the accolade.

“I was very excited and even shed a tear of joy upon receiving the award. It was my first time being nominated at Amaqhawanentaba, and it truly means a lot to me. I want to thank everyone who voted for me, especially those from Filabusi. I dedicate this award to them,” she said.

Despite facing stiff competition from four other nominees, Siziba attributed her success to “unwavering determination, dedication, and an unyielding passion for acting”.

She also credited her early inspirations for fuelling her love for acting, revealing, “Watching Zimbabwean dramas like Studio 263 and Yizolo Yizolo ignited my passion for the craft.”

She went on to offer words of encouragement to aspiring actors: “Believe in yourself. Staying focused and working hard is the key.”