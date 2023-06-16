ACZ, ZTA collaborate to lure more airlines

Senior representatives from the two organizations are in Nairobi, Kenya this week where they are attending this year’s edition of AviaDev Africa Conference

THE Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) have joined hands to ensure enhanced collaboration towards luring more airlines into the country so as to promote tourism business activity.

Senior representatives from the two organizations are in Nairobi, Kenya this week where they are attending this year’s edition of AviaDev Africa Conference, an annual aviation development gathering that brings together airlines, airports, tourism authorities, and other stakeholders in the aviation industry to discuss air connectivity and tourism development to, from and within the African continent.

The conference provides a platform for networking, building relationships, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in the aviation industry.

It focuses on promoting air connectivity to underserved and emerging markets in Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean Islands.

The conference features panel discussions, workshops, and one-on-one meetings to discuss challenges and opportunities in the sector.

“The collaboration between ACZ and ZTA on luring airlines to Zimbabwe is vital as tourism and aviation are closely linked industries that have a significant impact on each other,” said the ZTA in a media update today.

“The aviation industry provides the necessary air connectivity to transport tourists to their destinations, while the tourism industry generates demand for air travel. The growth and development of one industry can have a positive impact on the other.

“ZTA identifies source markets and markets, which they intensively market, and advise ACZ to identify airlines that link to such destinations and collaboratively present a business case to the airlines.

Through its participation at the conference, ZTA said it was using the opportunity to promote Zimbabwe as a tourist destination and highlighting the country’s unique attractions, such as Victoria Falls, wildlife reserves, and cultural heritage sites.

The ACZ is also using the opportunity to showcase Zimbabwe’s airports, their facilities, and services to airlines and other aviation stakeholders.

“The partnership between the ZTA and ACZ is critical in promoting Zimbabwe’s tourism industry. By working together, they can attract more airlines and tourists to Zimbabwe, which can contribute to the growth of the country’s economy,” said.