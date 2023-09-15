Adachi biggest winners in Div One League

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

PHILANI “Beefy” Ncube’s Adachi Football Club drubbed Jordan Sinnott 7-0 in a Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League match that was played at Luveve Stadium on Wednesday.

They went into the match in search of their first win after the mid-season break after they had lost their first match 1-0 away to Mainline last week.

One of the goal scorers Nathaniel Moyo said that the victory was important considering the position they are in.

They started the season among the favourites to win the championship.

“It was very important that we win that match after a bad start to the second half of the season. We have had a bad start to our season and it was important that in one of the matches we have such results which should boost our confidence and ensure that all our rivals are warned.

“It was never going to be an easy contest for us but we knew how much a big result would have meant for us,” said Moyo.

They now sit in fifth position with 34 points, 18 points behind log leaders Arenel Movers who have 52 points.

Arenel have six points and six goals in their first two matches, though they are yet to kick a ball.

Their matches were against Mark Tupila’s collapsed Mountain Climbers project and DRC United who did not turn up for their scheduled match.

Arenel automatically get three points and a scoreline of 3-0 for each of the two matches.

They stay at the top of the standings with 52 points, five ahead of second placed ZPC Hwange who had a hard fought 1-0 win away to Mosi Rovers in a fiercely contested Matabeleland North derby.

Third placed Talen Vision were held to a goalless draw at home by a high-flying Ciwu side who have had a fairytale season so far as they are in fourth place, but had started the season as one of the teams which were tipped to be relegated.

Golding Dube’s Talen Vision has 44 points, and are nine behind Arenel.

Relegation threatened Ajax Hotspurs grabbed an important 2-0 victory away to Ratanang Football Club. The victory meant that they now have 17 points, 14 away from safety.

In other matches, Bosso90 also won their match after a walkover decision away to bottom club Zimbabwe Saints.

They are now in ninth position with 27 points.

Mid-week results

Ratanang 0-2 Ajax Hotspurs, Talen Vision 0-0 Ciwu, Zimbabwe Saints 0-3 Bosso90 (walkover), Adachi 7-0 Jordan Sinnott, ZPC Hwange 1-0 Mosi Rovers, Mainline 1-0 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Arenel Movers 3-0 DRC United (Walkover), Casmyn 3-0 Mountain Climbers(Walkover)

Weekend fixtures

Saturday: Ciwu v Arenel (White City B Arena), Jordan Sinonot v Zimbabwe Saints (Filabusi), Bosso90 v Ratanang (White City), Ajax Hotspurs v Mainline (White City), DRC United v Casmyn (Mpumalanga), Binga Pirates v Mosi Rovers (Binga), ZPC Hwange v Talen Vision (Chakona), Indlovu Iyanyathela v Adachi (Zimbabwe Saints)

Wednesday: Binga Pirates v Jordan Sinoott (Binga), Bosso90 v Mosi Rovers (White City).