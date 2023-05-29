Adachi FC clobber Zim Saints

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, [email protected] 

ZIMBABWE Saints FC were heavy losers in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league at the weekend as they suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of new side Adachi FC.

A brace from Brian Ndlovu and a goal each from Innocent Kutsanzira, Tawanda Zinaka, and Ranson Chingwara made sure Adachi won against Chikwata.

Zimbabwe Saints are second from bottom on the table with a single point from six games.

Adachi is third on the table with 15 points, three behind leaders ZPC Hwange who have collected 17 points.

ZPC Hwange was held to a goalless draw by Ratanang.

Interestingly, Adachi Football Club, bankrolled by Australia-based Adrian Mtungwazi who last year, through his company, Adachi Disability Services gave Zimbabwe Saints a US$30 000 financial injection before the formation of his own outfit this year.

Beefy has veteran former national team and Highlanders goalkeepers’ trainer Peter “Oxo” Nkomo and ex-Warriors midfielder Johannes Ngodzo.

Results

Ratanang 0-0 ZPC Hwange, DRC United 3-0 Binga Pirates, Mountain Climbers 0-2 Ciwu, Indlovu Iyanyathela 1-0 Emakhandeni Pirates, Jordan 0-0 Arenal, Mainline 2-1 Talen Vision, Adachi 5-0 Zim Saints, Bosso 90 3-0 Ajax Hotspurs, Mosi Rovers 1-0 Casmyn

 

[email protected]

