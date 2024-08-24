Adapting to the Digital Age: How e-ticketing is transforming the events industry

Mbulelo Mpofu

THE events industry is racing to keep up with the changing expectations of modern consumers. The need for customers to be able to purchase tickets from anywhere and at their convenient time has led to Lemon Groove Brands’ Munch & Sip Food Festival to devise an innovative way to achieve that – the launch of their new WhatsApp bot system, “Munchie.”

“Munchie” allows event-goers to conveniently purchase tickets straight from their phones, simply by contacting the bot on WhatsApp or scanning a QR code. This e-ticketing system eliminates the need for physical tickets and the hassle of long lines at the door.

“We recognised that our customers wanted a seamless, digital ticketing experience. With ‘Munchie,’ we’re able to provide that convenience while also expanding our marketing reach through the ubiquity of WhatsApp,” explained Lemon Groove’s event coordinator, Mandipa Masuku.

This innovative approach highlights a growing trend in the events industry – the integration of e-ticketing systems into comprehensive marketing strategies.

With the upcoming Munch & Sip event set for Harry Allen Golf Club on September 14 promising to be bigger and better, anticipation has been heightened by the introduction of, “Munchie.”

There will be two stages at the venue where South African Amapiano artiste, Mr. JazziQ will lead a line-up of musicians including Keezyam, DJ Prince Eskhosini, Feel G, Deeper Mr Stripes, DJ Nospa, Frosty, Travellers Band, King Her, and DJ Jay.

At the food stage, the United Nations Tourism Special Ambassador for Gastronomy Tourism, chef Carl Joshua Ncube, and chef Sindiso Ncube will be tickling the attendees’ taste buds, facilitating food games as well.

Beyond the data benefits, e-ticketing also streamlines the entire event logistics process. With automated ticket verification and contactless entry, events can reduce queuing times and enhance the overall guest experience.

As the digital transformation continues to reshape the events landscape, businesses that adapt quickly will be poised for long-term success. Munch & Sip’s innovative e-ticketing system is a prime example of how embracing new technology can give events a competitive edge.

Ultimately, Lemon Groove Brands (LGB) as an events hosting company that houses a diverse portfolio of innovative brands has been championing change in the gastronomic space. This includes The Good Wine Experience, The Ultimate Munch Off, Munch & Sip, and Green Slabs Eco-Packaging. Each of these entities works to curate unique experiences for attendees, blending elements of travel, tourism, and event programming.

But LGB’s impact extends beyond just hosting exceptional events – the company is also a champion of circular economic initiatives. This is exemplified through the sale and promotion of its biodegradable food packaging brand, Green Slabs Eco-Packaging. By encouraging restaurants and food vendors to adopt these sustainable solutions, LGB is driving meaningful change within the industry and promoting a greener, safer future for all. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu