Address historical imbalances, President implores UN

Victoria Ruzvidzo in New York, United States

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has implored the United Nations to address historical imbalances that continue to shape the international system, threatening peace and impeding development.

In a speech read on his behalf by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava at the Summit of the Future Interactive Dialogue here on Sunday night, President Mnangagwa bemoaned the dearth of multilateralism and the emergence of unilateralism.

“Current global conflicts are stretching our multilateral system to its limit, with the real possibility of implosion. We have to address the pervasive historical imbalances that continue to shape our international system — from the legacy of colonialism and slavery to the unjust global financial system and outdated peace and security architecture,” he said.

The Summit was attended by other world leaders gathered here for the annual UN General Assembly (UNGA) meetings.

President Mnangagwa said young people should be actively involved in the Pact for the Future so they could shape their tomorrow.

“In Zimbabwe, we are deliberately facilitating youth participation in decision-making processes so that they can actively contribute to shaping policies that impact their future and that of generations.

“Our youths are innovative and have the zeal to make a difference,” he said.

The President said the Pact of the Future also resonated well with Zimbabwe’s foreign policy, premised on engagement, re-engagement and reaffirmation.

“This has enabled us to broaden the scope of our diplomatic outreach, thereby cultivating new friendships and partnerships. Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none,” said President Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa will today address the 79th United Nations General Assembly at a time the world is facing climate change, wars in some regions, conflicts and diseases, among other challenges.

Ambassador Shava will address the Assembly on behalf of President Mnangagwa. The General Assembly is the main deliberative, policy-making and the only universally representative body of the UN.

The past few days have seen Zimbabwe attend a series of meetings that were a precursor to the General Assembly. The theme for this year’s UNGA is “Advancing Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity”, with issues transcending poverty, development, peace and security topping the agenda.

The meeting marks an important stride in accelerating the 17 Sustainable Development Goals whose lifespan ends in 2030.

Progress in this regard has been slower than initially expected, with most countries so far failing to meet the goals. It is estimated that only 16 percent of the goals are on track for achievement in 2030.

The Summit of the Future, which began on Sunday, is expected to address global governance and co-operation as geopolitical conflicts escalate globally.

The war between Israel and Palestine, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the instability in Sudan are some of the conflicts up for discussion. The 193-member UNGA will also be seized with climate change issues that have wreaked havoc globally.