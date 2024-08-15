Adetshina embraces new opportunity: Former Miss SA contestant joins Miss Universe Nigeria

Online Writer

Former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Vannessa Adetshina has accepted an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant which will offer her a shot at representing a foreign country on the international stage.

The 23-year-old withdrew from the Miss SA 2024 competition amid a controversy over her citizenship status. Her father is Nigerian and her mother is of Mozambican descent.

Adetshina was invited by the organisers last week to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant to “represent your father’s native land”.

In a video accepting the invitation, Adetshina expressed her excitement at competing in the pageant.

“I have received an invitation from the Silverbird Group, who are the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant, to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, and I say this with great excitement because I have decided to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024,” she said.

“I understand the expectations and responsibilities that come with this title, and I’m so excited to embark on this journey. I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria.” – TimesLive