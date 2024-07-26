Adjustments to Southern Region Div One Weekend Fixtures

Fungai Muderere,[email protected]

THE much-anticipated Zifa Southern Region Division One top of the table clash between pacesetters ZPC Hwange and third placed Adachi will now be played on Sunday at Luveve Stadium.

Kickoff will be 12pm.

The game was initially scheduled to be played on Saturday at White City B Arena.

The adjustments were made to pave way for a Zimbabwe School of Mines Marathon meet.

Speaking ahead of their match against the power generators, who are yet to taste defeat, Adachi head coach Johannes Ngodzo predicted a tough encounter.

“It’s not going to be easy to play against ZPC Hwange. We are in a competition with them and one way or the other we were going to face them. We will give them the respect they deserve and play our normal game. There are no injuries to worry about in our camp,” said Ngodzo, a veteran of many football battles both as player and a coach.

ZPC Hwange are coming from a 1-0 win over Talen Vision and in their previous encounter Adachi FC got the better of Victoria Falls City on a 2-1 score-line.

Nkayi United will now also play against Zimbabwe Saints on Sunday at White City Stadium. The fixture was also initially slated for Saturday at the same venue.

Last weekend, Zimbabwe Saints played a one all draw against newboys Zebra Revolution while the Chipo Tsodzo mentored Nkayi United dismissed Bulawayo City 3-1 in an away fixture.

Indlovu Iyanyathela will meet Bulawayo City at Luveve Stadium while Talen Vision welcome Zebra Revolution at Filabusi Government Primary School.

Basement side Bosso90 will make the trip to Turkmine for their match against Casmyn. Ajax Hotspurs will seek to utilise home advantage when they face Jordan Sinnot at White City B Arena.

Mpumalanga ground in Hwange will be the venue for the game between DRC United and Victoria Falls City. Mosi Rovers and Mainline will square it off at Chinotimba Stadium in Victoria Falls.

Zifa Southern Region Division One Week 14 fixtures

Saturday

Talen Vision FC Vs Zebra Revolution (Filabusi Gvt Sch), Casmyn FC Vs Bosso 90 FC( Turkmine) DRC Utd Vs Vic Falls City FC (Mpumalanga), Mosi Rovers FC Vs Mainline FC ( Chinotimba)

Sunday

Adachi FC Vs ZPC Hwange (Luveve 12pm), Nkayi Utd Vs Zim Saints (White City 12pm), Ajax Hotspurs FC Vs Jordan F