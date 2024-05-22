Administrator fraudulently issues liquor licence, jailed

Diana Baloyi Moyo, Online Reporter

A MAN who corruptly issued a liquor licence to another and pocketed the money, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

In a statement, the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe said Wilson Winston Mandipaka (57) who is employed as an Assistant Administrator at the District Development Coordinator’s Office in Mutare was convicted by the Mutare Magistrates’ Court on charges of criminal abuse of office as a public officer.

“On an unknown date in 2023, the accused person without following due procedure and by his own means acquired a financial receipt/license book with serial numbers 789001 to 789100. During the period extending from the 15th of October to the 10th of November 2023, the accused person fraudulently and unlawfully issued retail liquor license to David Makarati in violation of the Liquor Act. He converted the money to his own use,” said NPAZ.

The offence was discovered, the NPAZ said, on March 2 by police officers who were on compliance-checking duty for the liquor licenses.

Investigations led to the arrest of the accused person. The accused was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment of which 4 months were suspended for 5 years on the condition of good behaviour. A further 10 months were suspended on condition that the accused person completes 350 hours of community service,” said NPAZ.