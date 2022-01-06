Admiral Muskwe thrilled to be at Afcon

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS forward Admiral Muskwe says the Afcon tournament is a prestigious competition he has always dreamed of playing in.

Muskwe joined Sky Bet Championship side Luton Town in a permanent deal in July last year. Before that he featured for the Foxes Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 and also recently had the opportunity to play first team football with Championship side Wycombe Wanderers on loan.

“As a young boy you always dream about playing in a major tournament, playing for your country is a huge honour, especially being able to do it at such a prestigious tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations.

“It is something I’ve always wanted to do and now I’m going to get the opportunity to do so,” Muskwe said.

“I played for England Under-16s and Under-17s, which was a huge honour as well, a great privilege for me and my family and then I think when I was 18, 19, Zimbabwe called.

“It was a decision I had to make, and I think just playing for the motherland, I’ve always had it in the back of my mind, so I’m very honoured to be playing for my country. When they called me up the first time, it was a no-brainer really.” – @innocentskizoe