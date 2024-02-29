Adrian Kaputen merges gospel vibes with mbira

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IN a harmonious fusion of gospel melodies and the resonant tones of the mbira, Adrian Kaputen, a Bulawayo musician, has released “Shungu,” a single that weaves the spiritual fabric of traditional African music with messages of faith and fortitude.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Kaputen described “Shungu” as a beacon of hope in times of hardship.

“This song celebrates the power of passion and eagerness to pursue one’s faith in God the creator. The title comes from the Shona word for these qualities, which are essential for overcoming challenges and achieving success,” he explained.

The track blends the traditional Zimbabwean mbira with vibrant brass instruments, resulting in an invigorating and soulful melody. The lyrics are a testament to hope, faith, and thankfulness.

Recorded at Oasis Studio by Cydbass, “Shungu” is not just a song but a spiritual journey, with the mbira — a revered instrument in Zimbabwean culture — taking centre stage.

Kaputen, who plays both the nyunga nyunga and nhare versions of the mbira, has established himself as an Afro Jazz artiste. He is the founder of Le Jazz Music (Live and Electric), a brand he started in 2017, and has an impressive discography that includes the album “GOD-culture-Africa,” featuring artistes like Tariro NeGitare and Vuyo Brown.

Kaputen’s musical journey has seen him perform at various prestigious events, such as the Magitare Africa Acoustic nights, Fete de la Musique Festival, Afro Jazz festival, Bayimba Festival, and Ethno Uganda.

His collaborative efforts extend beyond Zimbabwe, having worked with notable artistes like Letoya Makhene from South Africa, Vinnie Mac, Farai Matake, the Vocal Ex Choir, Mak Adem from Kenya, and Nanseera Wolff from the USA.