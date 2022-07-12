Adrian Silla extends Bosso contract

Bosso midfielder signs his contract extension flanked by club secretary Morgan Dube on his right and chief executive officer Ronald Moyo

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ADRIAN Silla has extended his stay at Highlanders after signing a three-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who was in the last six months of his two-year contract, has been a vital cog at Bosso and will be at the club until the end of 2025.

Highlanders, who are enjoying new-found form, announced Silla’s contract extension on Tuesday afternoon.

“Here to stay! We are delighted to confirm that Adrian Silla has extended his contract with the club until 2025. His current contract expires on the 31st of December 2022,” said Bosso.

This is Silla’s third contract extension, having done so at the end of his first Bosso contract in 2018 and again at the beginning of 2020.