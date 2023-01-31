Adrian Silla sold, Mhindirira for sale

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FED up with the player’s antics, which included not attending training sessions, Highlanders Football Club have sold midfielder Adrian Silla to Caps United, with another truant Bosso player Devine Mhindirira now on the transfer market.

According to those in the know-how of goings on at Highlanders, a deal was last week sealed for Silla to swap the black and white of Highlanders for the green of Caps United. Silla had reportedly been a problem child at Amahlolanyama as he did not attend fine tuning sessions last season, which saw him not being selected.

The player is said to have begged for a second chance at Highlanders but it was too late and Bosso have now cashed in on him with the belief that a change of setting can do the player good. Silla in July last year signed a new three-year contract to stay at Highlanders but his conduct has led to the club selling him.

“Adrian Silla has been sold by Highlanders to Caps United, he has been a problem from last season when he did not attend training sessions and the best decision was to sell him. He did plead for a second chance but even the coaches were fed up with him, a new environment can help him,’’ said the source.

Silla and Mhindirira were yet to report for pre-season training which got underway a fortnight ago. Members took executive committee chairman Johnfat Sibanda to task over the duo’s absence. Sibanda stated that the secretariat was handling the matter.

Silla has had his fair share of disciplinary issues which have seen him being suspended at some point last season.

Mhindirira is said to have also been to Shamva as he seeks a move away from Bosso, despite having signed a new contract that expires in June 2024. Highlanders are said to have warmed up to the idea of selling Mhindirira since it has become clear that his heart is no longer at Bosso. It will come as no surprise if the Soccer Star of the Year finalist is sold in the coming weeks.

Asked about the latest developments regarding Silla, Bosso communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa said: “There has not been any new information on the two players once there is anything we will surely communicate.”

In his report on Sunday, the Bosso chairman gave a brief on the club’s pre-season preparations.

“The team has already started their pre-season for the 2023 season which is likely to start in mid-February. The coaches prefer being local for their pre-season, at least for the first three weeks of their programme.

“There won’t be too many changes to the squad that competed last season as the bulk of players have running contracts. We are, however, in the market to strengthen the squad should we find good players who fit our profile we will not hesitate to bring them on board.

“We have already had a few movements of players, both in and out. Former vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku and Daniel Msendami completed permanent moves to the Botswana Premier League side Jwaneng Galaxy FC, while Bukhosi Sibanda was not retained after the expiry of his contract on the 31st of December 2022.

“We have also terminated the contract of Muziwakhe Dlamini, on mutual consent while Crispen Ncube and Toto Banda have been informed that they are not in the coaches’ plans this season,” said Sibanda.

Highlanders have demoted goalkeeper Romeo Zimba (19) back to their development side Bosso 90 after the recalling of Reward Muza from a loan at Bulawayo City.

Zimba was promoted to the senior team during last season’s mid-season transfer window together with Darlington Mukuli and Archford Faira.

Zimba could only manage a place on the bench at the time when second-choice Raphael Pitisi assumed a place between the sticks in the absence of suspended Ariel Sibanda.

With Muza being called back from loan, it meant Bosso now had four goalkeepers in a squad they needed to register three.

The coaches have decided to sacrifice Zimba who will go back to the Zifa Southern Region Division One. – @innocentskizoe