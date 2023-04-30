Advantage Msendami, Masuku as Kelvin Ndebele delivers blow against Bots champions

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

DANIEL Msendami and Nqobizitha Masuku’s Jwaneng Galaxy can go 10 points clear at the top of the Botswana Premier Soccer League table following champions, Gaborone United’s 1-0 away defeat at Nico United.

Zimbabwean winger Kelvin Ndebele, a product of Aces Youth Soccer Academy (AYSA) scored from the penalty spot on Saturday to hand the reigning champions their third defeat of the season in a match played on Saturday at Selebi-Phikwe Stadium.

The win by Nico United, who are on position 11 with 32 points means that Jwaneng Galaxy can go 10 points clear of second placed Gaborone United if they win their away encounter against BDF XI at Lobaste Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Masuku and Msendami will be hoping to make it into Jwaneng Galaxy’s match day squad after the duo was left out of the midweek team that beat Mandla Mpofu-coached Masitaoka 3-1.

A victory for Jwaneng Galaxy, who go into Sunday’s match with 59 points will take their points tally to 62, leaving them needing just six points from five games to claim the Botswana Premiership title.

After the trip to BDF XI, Jwaneng Galaxy will play consecutive games at home against Nico United and Police XI, before traveling to third on the table Orapa United who are coached by Taurai Mangwiro.

Jwaneng Galaxy's last two home matches will be against Holy Ghost and Eleven Angels.