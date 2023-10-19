  • Today Thu, 19 Oct 2023

Advertising Media Association Congratulates Dr Muswere

Dr Jenfan Muswere

Online writer

THE Advertising Media Association (Adma) members on 19 October paid a courtesy call to congratulate Dr Jenfan Muswere on his appointment as the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Dr Muswere has hit the ground running, with key stakeholder engagements, since his appointment in September.

