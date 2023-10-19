Advertising Media Association Congratulates Dr Muswere
Online writer
THE Advertising Media Association (Adma) members on 19 October paid a courtesy call to congratulate Dr Jenfan Muswere on his appointment as the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.
Dr Muswere has hit the ground running, with key stakeholder engagements, since his appointment in September.
