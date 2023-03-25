Advocacy through art: Abstract artists create powerful messages

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Chronicle Reporter

ARTISTS find fulfilment in their craft, but for some, the definition of “doing what they love” can be skewed by the rewards that come with it. This is not the case for Dean Mashonganyika, Ryan Nhutsve, and Shawn Duncan, three contemporary abstract artistes who find comfort in art, and use it to express their emotions and convey powerful messages to their audience.

Together, they formed the Jacobean Arts Movement, combining their diverse skills to push for a common goal. The group operates from the Youth Innovation Hub, located along Fife Street and Doncaster, where they exhibit their products.

“Meeting at the youth innovation hub, we felt as independent artists we would not do justice to our craft but as one we would go further and our work would reach great lengths,” said Dean.

Their work has been recognised, with their portraits being bought at high demand, and they have been called for exhibitions locally. One of their major works was a mural painting done in Pumula South.

“We were once invited for the first Icebo Bulawayo Design exhibition where we exhibited our work and after the exhibition our portraits were in high demand, showing that our work was greatly appreciated,” Dean said.

“As people who use their art to tell stories, some of the things portrayed in our pieces are probably things we see in our surroundings. In 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, we ventured on painting for mental health awareness.

“For what started off as a campaign during the post-Covid lockdown era, we realised that people are going through a lot of mental health challenges hence the need for us to dwell further in advocating for mental health awareness through our projects.

The way that these three handle themselves portrays their craft, all dressed in colourful clothing. They not only paint on pieces but also customise clothes, advertising their work while wearing it.

For them, doing what they love is not just about the rewards that come with it, but about using their craft making a difference in the world. And with the support of local talent and recognition, they can continue to do just that.