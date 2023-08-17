Advocate Mudenda in Insuza for Zanu-PF rally

Online Reporter

ZANU PF Politburo member and Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has arrived at Hlanganani business centre in Ward 11 Umguza district, Matabeleland North Province for a rally on Thursday afternoon.

Advocate Mudenda who is accompanied by central committee members Cdes Wilson Tshuma, Beverly Mthombeni and Elizabeth Masuku is set to address hundreds of ZANU PF party supporters who have convened at Hlanganani business centre to canvas for support ahead of the harmonised general elections set for 23 August.