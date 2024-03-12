Aejay August rallies Byo community to attend album launch in support of film production dream

Sipepisiwe Moyo

Singer-songwriter, Aejay August is set to launch her album at the Mitre Bar in Bulawayo next week Friday, turning the event into a fundraising opportunity to further her knowledge in film production.

Also known as Jacqueline Sharron Arifandika, the artiste hopes for financial support and is encouraging Bulawayo residents to attend the event and help spread the word about her artistic endeavours.

At 35, Aejay August, hailing from Ntabazinduna, is not only a talented musician but also a filmmaker. She embarked on her musical journey at a young age, releasing her first album with a family group called Smartfam, consisting of her two brothers.

Her solo career took off in 2017 with the release of the single album ‘Muka Ubike Doro,’ showcasing a fusion of Chimurenga and Afro-jazz genres. She recently released tracks like ‘Gore Riye’ and ‘Marujata’ while actively participating in events such as the Loziba Festival, addressing gender equality and social justice.

Her passion for film was ignited during a film fellowship with Accountability Lab Zimbabwe in collaboration with Mangamba Network in 2020. In late 2023, she successfully applied to the Gulshan Kumar Film and Television Institute of India, securing admission for a one-year Diploma in Film and Television.

Aejay August’s dual love for music and film drives her ambition to become one of the leading filmmakers from Ntabazinduna. Her dream is to use film as a medium to tell the narratives of rural Matabeleland. Inspired by women excelling globally in diverse fields, Aejay August aspires to make a significant impact in both the music and film industries.