AFC group CEO gets SADC post

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

AGRICULTURAL Finance Corporation (AFC) Holdings Group’s chief executive officer, Mr Francis Macheka, has been appointed chairperson of the Southern African Development Community-Development Finance Institutions (SADC-DFI) network for the next two years.

He will also serve as an ex-officio member of the SADC Development Finance Resource Centre (SADC-DFRC) board of trustees for his two-year term.

“AFC Holdings Group wishes to advise the appointed of Francis Macheka, AFC Holdings Group chief executive officer as chair of the Southern African Development Community-Development Finance Institutions network for a period of two years effective one December 2022,” group chairman, Mr James Mutizwa, said in a statement.

“In his capacity as board of chair of SADC-DFI network, Macheka will also be an ex-officio member of the Southern African Development Community-Development Finance Resource Centre board of trustees for the duration of his chairmanship.”

Macheka’s appointment will bring to the SADC DFI Network and SADC-DFRC, over 20 years of experience in general management and executive directorship in banking and agricultural development.

He is a banking and agricultural development expert with a proven record of business leadership in commercial and agricultural banking, strategy and financial inclusion.

The SADC Development Finance Institutions network consists of national units drawn across all the 15 SADC member states, including Zimbabwe, with a membership of 40 DFIs. These have different mandates spanning agriculture, industrial, infrastructure (economic and social) and small and medium enterprises development.