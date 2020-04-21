AfDB announces US$760k fund for renewable energy projects

Business Reporter

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced a US$760 000 Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa grant to develop small-scale renewable energy projects in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The regional financier said the grant was meant for the development of at least eight renewable energy projects and Zimbabwe stands a chance of benefiting from the grant should it meet the criteria to tap into the fund.

Since 2010, Government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has licenced over 70 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) with a majority of projects yet to take off due to a number of reasons among them, funding challenges.

“AfDB’s-managed Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), has approved a $760 000 grant to Empower New Energy (EmNEW), to develop at least eight small renewable energy projects with capacity ranging from1-10MW, towards bankability and construction,” said the regional financier.

It said the grant would support a broad range of project preparation and development activities, including technical feasibility studies, legal due diligence, environmental and social impact assessment, quality assurance and risk management.

Through its Empower Invest fund, EmNEW invests in small and medium-scale renewable energy projects in Africa, with a focus on solar power, hybrid, and hydro technologies.

Welcoming the approval, EmNEW chief executive officer Mr Terje Osmundsen was quoted as saying:

“We are very excited to be entering into a partnership with the African Development Bank and SEFA.

“There is a large number of strong small or medium-scale projects across Africa that remain unrealised because they can’t access competitive financing.

“Our approach allows us to bridge this gap and working with SEFA, will help us to accelerate this process and support more high-quality projects.

“Together, we can bring impactful investment to Africa, while helping the continent to meet its electrification, carbon-reduction, and sustainable development targets.”

AfDB’s support to EmNEW through SEFA is fully aligned with SEFA’s strategy to tackle challenges faced by smaller renewable energy projects in many African countries in accessing financing to cover their initial development costs.

Drawing on high-quality local partnerships in Africa, EmNEW invests in renewable energy projects through competitive equity to small and medium scale projects, which helps to reduce the time and resources required to finance projects while delivering environmental and social impact.

AfDB vice president for power, energy, climate and green growth Mr Wale Shonibare noted that accelerated deployment of distributed solar power and small hydropower is one of the fastest and most cost-efficient ways to bridge the energy access gap, fight climate change and promote sustainable development in Sub-Saharan Africa.

EmNEW has regional offices in Kenya and Ghana, with projects expected to unlock up to US$500 million in renewable energy investment, reduce caborn dioxide emissions by 320 000 tonnes, create 20 000 new jobs, and eventually produce 585GWh of clean electricity. — @okazunga