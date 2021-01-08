AfDB approves new five-year Gender Strategy (2021-2025)

Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a new five-year Gender Strategy (2021-2025) aimed at fulfilling the bank’s commitment to promoting equality and women’s empowerment across a full range of operations and initiatives.

In a statement, AfDB said the strategy which was approved recently seeks to strengthen its commitment as a leader on the continent to reach gender equality, and women and girls empowerment in Africa.

“This is a significant milestone for the bank as it will guide our interventions in the next five years as we continue to increase our efforts to achieve outcomes and maximum impact on building gender equality on the ground for women to thrive,” said AfDB director for Gender, Women and civil society, Ms Vanessa Moungar.

To bridge the existing gaps hindering women’s contribution to development, the bank said it was addressing obstacles to inclusive economic and social transformation for women across Africa. The new Gender Strategy is anchored on three pillars namely, empowering women through access to finance and markets, accelerating employability and job creation through skills enhancement, and increasing women’s access to social services through [email protected] a