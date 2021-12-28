AfDB digital ambassadors drive attracts 19 000 applications

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) says its call for the coding for employment digital ambassadors programme has received more than 19 000 applications.

Coding for employment digital ambassadors programme is a training initiative that seeks to bring digital skills to Africa’s underserved communities.

The programme targets youths between the age of 18 and 35 years.

“The AfDB has received a huge response to its call for applications to take part in a training programme that seeks to bring digital skills to Africa’s underserved communities.

“More than 19 000 aspiring digital ambassadors have applied since the programme launched on 17 November. All eligible African youth are encouraged to apply for the peer-to-peer learning program before 31 December,” said AfDB.

Coding for employment and its technical partner, Microsoft Philanthropies, will offer more than 500 selected digital ambassadors an intensive, three-month online programme featuring in-demand skills such as web design and digital marketing.

AfDB director for human, capital, youth and skills development Ms Martha Phiri expressed excitement over the enthusiasm and interest from young Africans about digital ambassadors.

"It is very important that we build upon the success of the coding for employment programme to take digital literacy to the grassroots," she said.