Afdis appoints new managing director

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Listed wine and spirits manufacturer, African Distillers Limited (Afdis) has appointed Mrs Muchaneta Ndachena as managing director with effect from April 01, 2025.

In a statement, the company secretary, Ms Lydiah Mutamuko said the appointment follows Mr Stanley Muchenje’s re-deployment within the Delta Corporation Group.

“The Board has appointed Mrs Muchaneta Ndachena as Managing Director for African Distillers Limited with effect from April 01, 2025. Muchaneta is a Chartered Accountant by profession and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree, and an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe,” she said.

“She joined Afdis in November 2012 on appointment as the Finance Director from Delta Corporation where she held various senior positions. The company will continue to benefit from her wealth of experience and expertise.”