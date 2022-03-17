Affected by Cal Vin’s death…Mzistozz Mfanafuthi releases first single after hiatus

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

LOSING a mentor and partner in music usually does not go well with a number of musicians and this has been the case with kwaito sensation Mzistozz Mfanafuthi who has been on a music hiatus since the death of rapper Cal Vin.

Cal Vin who died in October 2020 had a soft spot for young talent something that can be attested by the youthful army he recruited at his Kontrol Tribe Studio of Kwaito Boys Mawiza, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Frost and Tebza.

A year later, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi has healed the wounds and he has released his first solo offering titled uKiacy.

The track features producers Maverlous Da DJ, Cyd Bass and Tiyelani Chauke.

Mixed and mastered at Tarryn Talana Studio, when one listens to the track, it undoubtedly strikes the right chord and proves that the musician is flexible as he rode vibrant and eloquently on the Amapiano and kwaito beats.

Mzistozz Mfanafuthi said accepting the loss of Cal Vin has not been easy.

“It hasn’t been easy compared to when Cal Vin was around and the biggest challenge has been getting to terms with his passing on. I took some time off from music as a solo artiste even though I was busy under Amasalad elokshin iMovement.

“I used the time to learn more about the game and also self-retrospect,” said Mzistozz Mfanafuthi.

He said the song stands for men who are ill-treated by their partners. It is a party track that many can dance to.

“The song is about a lady who’s problematic to her partner as she’s a party freak who doesn’t see the value of the man she’s in a relationship with. As we celebrate women’s month, the track sought to encourage women that they too have a role of taking good care of their partners.”

Mzistoz Mfanafuthi said his plans for 2022 include tapping more into the visual space.

“I’ll start working on the visuals for uKiacy as I want to ensure that I spread my wings to regional and international markets. There’s also an album that is currently under production and is excepted to be out soon,” he said.

Mzistoz Mfanafuthi said fans should look out for a clothing label which he will launch in the coming months. – @mthabisi_mthire