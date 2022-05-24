Afghanistan names squads for Zimbabwe tour

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Afghanistan Cricket Board (BCB) has named its squads for the tour of Zimbabwe next month.

The series includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

The ODIs are scheduled for June 4, 6 and 9, with the T20Is set for June 11, 12 and 14 at Harare Sports Club.

From the 16 players that were part of the ODI series against Bangladesh in February, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been left out, while slow left-arm spinner Zia ur Rahman Akbar, who was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup, has been added to the 16-man squad.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad and right-arm fast bowler Nijat Masoud have been named as reserves.

From the 16 players that were part of the squad for T20I series against Bangladesh in March, Ihsanullah Jannat and Noor Ahmad have replaced Qais Ahmad and Mujeeb ur Rahman in the 16-member side.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Zahir Khan and left-arm fast bowler Sayed Ahmad Shirzad have been named as reserves.

ODI Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar

Reserves: Noor Ahmad, Nijat Masoud

T20I Squad

Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (wicket-keeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Karim Janat, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.

Reserves: Zahir Khan, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad

ODI Series schedule:

04 June – 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare

06 June – 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare

09 June – 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare

T20I Series schedule:

11 June – 1st T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare

12 June – 2nd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare

14 June – 3rd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare

