AFM in Zimbabwe Secretary General dies

APOSTOLIC Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe Secretary General Reverend Stewart Ganyau has died aged 59.

Rev Ganyau who was also Overseer for Midlands Central, died under mysterious circumstances while at his home in Chicago suburb Kwekwe.

The clergy reportedly choked and died while in his bedroom with his wife leaving everyone shocked.

Rev Ganyau had just arrived from Masvingo where he presided over a National Council meeting which was attended by over 4000 congregants.

Rev Ganyau is said to have been playing a huge role in the growth of the AFM in Zimbabwe which is considered to be still growing after its separation from splinter AFM of Zimbabwe a few years back.

Church President, Bishop Amon Madawo expressed shock over the untimely death of Rev Ganyau describing him as an astute leader.

“It was a big shock to receive the news of the passing of his death especially given that we had just seen him in Masvingo where we had a national assembly meeting. We are in the process of preparing for elections and he was very instrumental as the secretary general in the church and the preparations of the elections were on his shoulder,” he said.

Rev Ganyau served for a long time as Midlands Provincial secretary before being elected national secretary general in 2023.

“He has been leading the church for a long time. He was part of the church’s growth and contributed immensely for the growth of the church until the time of his passing on. The family, the church and Zimbabwe as a whole has lost a hardworking and trustworthy cadre,” said Bishop Madawo.

The deceased man of cloth had just received a brand new vehicle, a Toyota Hilux double cab, after his vehicle mysteriously caught fire and was reduced to ashes late last year.

Brother and family representative, Mr Erazari Munyayi said the family was still in shock.

“We are still to come to terms with the recent passing on of our brother as it happened so suddenly when everyone was not expecting it to happen. We are in fact tongue tied and it’s a painful situation to accept. At the end of the day, it is God’s doing and there is nothing we can do about it,” he said.

Rev Ganyau will be buried at Msasa Cemetery this Tuesday.

He was born in Mhondoro in 1965.

He is survived by wife, Tsitsi and four children, three girls and a boy.