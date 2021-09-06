AfreximBank net income clocks US$168,9 million in six months

Business Reporter

THE African Export-Import Bank (AfreximBank) has posted a solid performance for the six months ended June 30,2021 with a net income of US$168,9 million compared to US$150,75 million last year.

The increase was largely due to growth in interest income and a 13 percent decrease in interest expense arising from a cost-effective funding mix.

“AfreximBank’s total assets grew by 5,5 percent to US$20,37 billion as at 30 June 2021 from $19,31 billion as at 31 December 2020. This was driven predominantly by increases in loans and advances and cash and cash equivalents,” said AfreximBank in a statement.