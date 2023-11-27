Africa Business Heroes initiative creates 123 000 jobs across Africa

Prosper Ndlovu recently in KIGALI, Rwanda

AFRICA continues to unleash the transformative power of entrepreneurship in fostering formidable growth through innovation, which has resulted in the creation of 123 000 jobs across the continent in the last five years under the Africa Business Heroes (ABH) initiative.

Now in its 5th edition, the ABH support programme began in 2019 with support from Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder, Mr Jack Ma, through his Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy.

Each year the programme identifies, supports, and inspires the next generation of African entrepreneurs who are making an impact in their local communities, working to solve the most pressing problems, and building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the continent.

Since then, ABH has conducted a continent-wide search with its partners for the most talented and motivated entrepreneurs who are driving growth and positive impact in their communities.

At the conclusion of the 2023 ABH Grand Finale in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday, Dr Ikpeme Neto from Nigeria, Mr Thomas Njeru from Kenya, and Ayman Bazaraa from Egypt were named first, second, and third prize winners, respectively.

The announcement took place during an Augmented Reality-enabled event, which also captivated a global audience through a live broadcast.

Winning US$300 000, Dr Neto, is the CEO and founder of Wellahealth Technologies, a digital-powered medical insurance business. In second place was Mr Njeru, the CEO and co-founder of agriculture insurance firm, Pula Advisors Limited. Egyptian e-learning champion Mr Bazaraa came third with a US$150 000 prize.

The top three winners were selected through multiple stages of interviews and evaluations from a staggering 27 267 applications spanning all 54 African nations. They have demonstrated exceptional ingenuity and tenacity, substantially impacting their communities and beyond.

Apart from the three final winners, the top 10 contestants will each receive US$100 000 in prize funding from ABH. An extra US$10 000 will also be allocated to each of the top 10 finalists for post-competition training programmes.

“Since 2019, grant recipients of the ABH prize competition have achieved remarkable milestones, collectively raising over US$153 million in investments and serving a vast base of over 37,5 million customers or users,” said ABH in a closing press statement.

“Collectively, these entrepreneurs have received US$7 million in prize money, facilitating their operations in 52 African countries.

“Notably, their endeavours have led to the creation of over 123 000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to the region’s economic development.”

With a combined reported revenue exceeding US$252 million, programme organisers said ABH grant recipients continue to exemplify the transformative power of entrepreneurship in fostering growth, innovation, and socio-economic impact across the African continent.

“I am deeply honoured to be named this year’s Africa’s Business Heroes winner,” said Dr Neto.

“This award energises my commitment to driving positive change through innovation.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude to ABH for empowering entrepreneurs like me, and I am dedicated to shaping a brighter future for our continent through entrepreneurship.”

Executive director of international programmes at Jack Ma Foundation, Mr Jason Pau, said the winners of this year’s ABH competition embody bold ambition and innovation, exemplifying the true essence of entrepreneurial spirit and a deep commitment to addressing societal challenges.

“The judges recognised them for their remarkable ability to turn challenges into opportunities, unwavering commitment to community betterment, and innovative approaches to solving pressing issues,” he said.

Audiences from across the globe watched the Grand Finale both live and online, closely following the top 10 finalists as they pitched their businesses on stage to a final panel of esteemed judges: Dr Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali; Ibukun Awosika, founder and CEO of The Chair Centre Group; and Joe Tsai, chairman of Alibaba Group.

The 5th anniversary of ABH marks the halfway point in the prize competition programme hence this year’s commemorative celebratory summit was held in conjunction with the Grand Finale. Under the theme: “AI: African Insight, Innovation, Impact”.