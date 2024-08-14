Africa CDC declares Mpox outbreak a continental emergency

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke – Senior Reporter

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has declared the ongoing Mpox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

This is the first time the agency has taken such drastic action since its formation in 2017.

The declaration grants the Africa CDC sweeping powers to coordinate the continental response to the crisis, including mobilising resources, strengthening surveillance, and enhancing community engagement.

“Today, we declare this PHECS to mobilise our institutions, our collective will, and our resources to act-swiftly and decisively,” said Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya.

“This empowers us to forge new partnerships, strengthen our health systems, educate our communities, and deliver life- saving interventions where they are needed most. There is no need for travel restrictions at this time.”

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Common symptoms of mpox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2-4 weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Mpox can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infected, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.

At least 13 African countries, including previously unaffected nations like Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, have reported Mpox outbreaks.

So far in 2024, these countries have confirmed 2,863 cases and 517 deaths, primarily in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Suspected cases across the continent have surged past 17 000, a significant increase from 7 146 cases in 2022 and 14 957 cases in 2023.