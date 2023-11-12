Africa could recover additional US$2bn+ annual tax revenue – ATAF

Prosper Ndlovu, [email protected]

CLOSE collaboration between African countries and the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) continues to yield positive tax revenue results, placing the continent in the right direction in enhancing domestic resource mobilisation (DRM) while combatting Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) on the continent.

Through enhanced technical assistance work by ATAF, Africa has been tipped to collect over US$2 billion in additional corporate income tax a year.

Between 2015 and 2018, ATAF’s technical assistance

programmes helped African countries assess over US$1,27 billion tax and collect US$355 million tax. In the four years from 2019 to 2022, the figures have risen to assessing over US$3 billion and collections of US$1.37 billion additional tax, which is an increase of nearly 400 percent.

“This year we have assisted African countries assess additional tax of over US$966 million and collect additional tax of over US$380 million,” says ATAF deputy executive secretary, Ms Mary Baine.

“These results are very significant gains for African countries both in terms of Africa starting to influence global tax standard setting and in increasing tax collection. “However, this is just a start for Africa and there is much more that needs to be done if Africa is to effectively enhance DRM and stop IFFs on the continent,” she added.

“There is a need to move from Africa influencing the global tax standards to proactively setting the agenda to ensure it meets the needs of Africa and other developing countries.”

Ms Baine, however, said ATAF’s technical assistance work was only scratching the surface in tackling corporate tax avoidance by many multinational firms.

She revealed that over the next year, ATAF plans to extensively scale up its technical assistance work to both provide the support members need to start setting the global tax agenda and to stamp out corporate tax avoidance in Africa.

Over the past few years, ATAF has been working in close collaboration with African members of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on the Pillar Two negotiations, including the design of the Amount A Multilateral Convention (MLC), which aims to reallocate part of the global profits of the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises to market jurisdictions.

“Although we have many concerns with the rules in the Amount A MLC in terms of complexity and not resulting in the appropriate reallocation of taxing rights between residence and source jurisdictions, ATAF and African countries working together have successfully negotiated changes to the design Amount A MLC to benefit lower-income jurisdictions,” Ms Baine explained.

The OECD estimates on the impact of the Amount A rules note that certain design features of the rules that ATAF and African countries successfully negotiated will result in an average one percent increase in CIT for lower-income jurisdictions.

Based on the ATAF African Tax Outlook research, these successful negotiations will result in an estimated additional tax for the African Inclusive Framework members of over US$1 billion per annum if they all implement the Amount A rules.

“The other main part of the ATAF work on international tax, in addition to the Inclusive Framework global negotiations, is our long-term transfer pricing technical assistance programmes in many African countries,” said Ms Baine.

“These programmes have been running for several years now and we are seeing the amount of additional revenues assessed and collected by Africa n tax administrations rising exponentially as the benefits of these programmes start to fully crystalise,” she added.