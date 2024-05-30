Africa Day a celebration of resilience: VP Mohadi

Zimpapers Politics Hub

AFRICA Day is a celebration of liberation, resilience, and the transformative possibilities that lie ahead, VP Kembo Mohadi has said

Giving a public lecture to students at the University of Zimbabwe on “Liberation Movements and African Unity: Why Resilience Matters for Sustained Transformative Possibilities” this morning, VP Mohadi said Africa Day is a day to remember the sacrifices made, the strength displayed, and the collective vision for a united and prosperous Africa.



“As the continent moves forward, the lessons of the past and the unwavering spirit of resilience will remain crucial in achieving a brighter future for all Africans,” said VP Mohadi.

Africa Day, celebrated on May 25th, resonates deeply with the continent’s history.

It marks the birth of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, a culmination of decades of struggle and a powerful symbol of African unity.

To understand the significance of Africa Day, VP Mohadi said there is need to delve into the historical context that originated the Pan-African idea.

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira also attended the lecturer.