Africa Electoral Justice Network Symposium Begins in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE third annual regional symposium on electoral justice organised by the Africa Electoral Justice Network (AEJN) has started in Victoria Falls.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is hosting the event which is being attended by distinguished judges, legal experts and scholars from across the continent to deliberate on key issues surrounding electoral processes and the role of the judiciary in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.

The hybrid symposium is running under the theme: “Making the dream of the African Charter a reality: The role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law with specific reference to free, fair, and credible elections in Africa.”

It follows the inaugural Africa Regional Electoral Justice Network conference held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in April 2019 and a follow-up in-person symposium held in July 2022 in Malawi under the theme: “Judges on the frontline of African democracy, enhancing the electoral dispute adjudication process.”

This is a platform for sharing experiences, best practices and innovative approaches to electoral justice among the participating nations, giving judges the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, exchange knowledge, and strengthen cooperation in this critical area.

Organisers expected about 50 judges from jurisdictions within the region.

The atmosphere is different in Victoria Falls with escort cars sounding sirens since Monday when the judges started arriving.

According to the programme, the symposium started this morning with a closed-door session attended by members of the Working Group who constituted the inaugural April 2019 meeting in Johannesburg, and those who joined the closed session in Malawi in July 2022.

Today’s deliberations seek to develop a work plan for 2024 and the next steps of the network.

The afternoon is set aside for excursions for visitors to sample tourist attractions and activities around Victoria Falls.

The opening session is scheduled for Thursday morning where various partners will give speeches.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba and AEJN chairperson, Justice BH Mbha, the retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal and immediate past chairperson of the Electoral Court of South Africa will give welcome remarks before a keynote and official opening speech by guest of honour Dr Khabele Matlosa, immediate Past Director for Political Affairs, Africa Union Commission and author of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

There will be several keynote speakers and panel discussions on areas of constitutionalism, good governance, and electoral justice, protecting independence and impartiality of election judges, the role of civil society in advancing human rights and good governance through electoral justice, transparency measures in electoral justice to deliver justice for citizens as well as the role of election judges in protecting free voting and tackling political corruption and the African Charter on democracy, elections and good governance as a tool for entrenching the universal values and principles of democracy, good governance and human rights in electoral justice and for promotion of women’s effective participation and inclusion in leadership including political life.

The conference will end on Friday before the delegates depart on Saturday.

Zimbabwe is a member of AEJN, a regional forum that brings together judges and individuals who adjudicate electoral disputes in courts, tribunals, and judicial election management bodies from across the African continent.

The AEJN was established to facilitate peer-to-peer knowledge exchange among a diverse and inclusive group of election arbiters and it aims to provide peer support for election judges and arbiters dealing with politically sensitive and challenging disputes and violations, strengthen the capacity of election monitoring bodies and the judiciary to resolve electoral cases and disputes and help entrench and apply norms across the region.