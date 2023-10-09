Africa faces health worker crisis

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT is concerned about the mass exodus of health workers, particularly nurses and trainers who leave the country.

Speaking in a panel discussion soon after President Mnangagwa officially opened the ongoing 20th International Inter-Ministerial conference on South-South and Triangular Corporation in Population and Development in Victoria Falls this afternoon, Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora said collaboration by member States can help collectively address the challenge.

He said the Government was committed to improving the quality and comprehensive health care and significant improvements had been made in maternal health care, child sexual reproductive rights and other areas.

“One of the major challenges we have is worker attrition. As a country we invest so much in training health workers but they are leaving in droves to other countries. It is like pouring water into a bottomless pit. It is only through coming together that we can sustainably address these problems, ” said Minister Mombeshora.

South Africa Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, who is also Partners for Population Development board chair, said the challenge was not unique to Zimbabwe.

She said the region needs to create a conducive environment to encourage health workers to remain in their countries.

“The issue of nurses and health workers leaving is a challenge for all African countries. We need to create a conducive environment for our people to remain in the country,” she said.

In Zimbabwe, health workers are leaving in droves to western countries and many non medical citizens are also taking nurse aid courses which they use to look for jobs in other countries.

The two-day Indaba will end on Tuesday and is being held under the theme: “A high level thematic consultation leading to IPCD30”

More than 30 Partners in Population and Development (PPD) member countries and organisations are participating at the conference that seeks to create and provide opportunities for cooperation in the fields of population and development.