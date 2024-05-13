Africa Fashion Exchange 2024 preps underway

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

Preparations are underway for the fifth edition of the Africa Fashion Exchange 2024, set to take place in Bulawayo on May 31 at True Elegance Restaurant (located along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo St, between 1st and 2nd Ave).

The event promises to showcase some of the most innovative fashion designs from designers and boutiques nationwide.

This year’s theme, “African Fashion Meets the Future”, underscores the event’s aim to create pathways and opportunities for creatives in Zimbabwe to showcase their talents and products, benefiting both individuals and the fashion industry as a whole.

Organised by Face of Zimbabwe Inc, a media company founded in 2018 by Eddlight Yellow Moyo, Saneliso Nelly Sibanda, and Mthokozisi Mzee ka Sigola, the Africa Fashion Exchange has been an annual fixture in Harare and Bulawayo for the past four years.

According to Nelly, one of the organisers, “There is no doubt that creativity is the most important human resource of all. Without creativity, there would be no progress, and we would be forever repeating the same patterns. The fashion exchange is going to incorporate various activities beneficial to individuals in the design and fashion industry, as well as marketing and advertising sectors.”

She added, “The themes encompass different facets of the fashion industry and go beyond a mere runway show. They also intersect with other industries such as film and technology.”

Nelly highlighted that the Fashion Exchange aims to promote local up-and-coming models by providing them with skills development, brand enhancement, artistic intuition, marketing opportunities, and exposure.