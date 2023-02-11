Africa is mourning one of its greatest – Sony Music mourns the passing of artiste AKA.

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Sony Music Entertainment Africa has mourned the death of South Africa’s hip hop artiste AKA saying the record label has lost an icon, who has left behind an eternal void in the music industry.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot dead in Durban along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of Forbes’ birthday celebrations when they were shot.

The motive of the killing is being investigated.

In a statement, Sony Music Entertainment Africa managing director Sean Watson described AKA as a creative giant who will be sorely missed.

“Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost not only an icon but someone who was dear to us as a member of the Sony family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones today. All of us at Sony Music convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, friends, the Megacy and South Africa,” said Watson.

Below is the full statement:

“It is with profound sadness that Sony Music Entertainment Africa acknowledges the news of the untimely passing of the South African music icon and culture figure Kiernan AKA Forbes. Kiernan lost his life during an unfortunate incident that took place on the evening of the 10th of February 2023, in Durban.

Managing Director at Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson: “Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost not only an icon but someone who was dear to us as a member of the Sony family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones today. All of us at Sony Music convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, friends, the Megacy and South Africa.”

THE SUPA MEGA will forever be missed and forever be remembered through the legacy of his great work. A true creative giant, he leaves behind an eternal void in the music industry.

We kindly appeal to the public and press to give his family privacy and respect during this difficult time. Africa is mourning one of its greatest.”