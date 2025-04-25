Africa must stop exporting its potential, start exporting value — VP Mohadi

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi is taken through the Africa Leather and Leather Products Institute stand by the organisation’s representative Mr Fungai Zvinondiramba at the ZITF in Bulawayo yesterday. Looking on is the ZITF chairman Mr Busisa Moyo (left)

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

AFRICA must break away from its historic role as a raw material supplier and boldly step into the future as an industrial powerhouse that produces high-value products and is able to sustain itself economically, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Addressing delegates at the 2025 Connect Africa Symposium held on the sidelines of the 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo yesterday, VP Mohadi urged African nations to champion industrialisation anchored on value-addition, innovation and intra-continental collaboration.

“The time has come for Africa to stop exporting its potential and start exporting value. We must transition from a resource-dependent model to one driven by high-value manufacturing, technology and robust regional supply chains,” he said.

The symposium, which ran under the theme “Industrialisation and Economic Integration: Strengthening Africa’s Resilience”, was attended by senior Government officials, regional policy experts and industry leaders.

For decades, African economies have been heavily reliant on the export of raw materials such as minerals, tobacco and agricultural products, often at the expense of domestic value addition and job creation. According to the African Union, the continent contributes only two percent of global manufacturing output, despite being home to about 17 percent of the world’s population and vast reserves of natural resources.

Efforts to change this trajectory have gained momentum in recent years, with initiatives like the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises industrialisation as a key driver of sustainable economic growth.

The establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in 2021 marked a positive step towards dismantling internal trade barriers and creating a single African market of over 1,4 billion people.

VP Mohadi said Africa’s continued reliance on exporting unprocessed raw materials has left it vulnerable to global market shocks and external dependency.

He said a transformative shift lies in embracing beneficiation, agro-processing, renewable energy and digital innovation.

VP Mohadi said industrialisation is not just about expanding factories, but economic complexity, diversifying economies, creating employment and unlocking Africa’s full potential.

“Industrialisation fuels economic complexity, allowing nations to expand production capacity, create employment, reduce dependency on volatile global export markets and increase export revenue or returns,” he said.

Citing Ethiopia and Rwanda as examples, the Vice-President pointed out how strategic investment in textiles and technology has transformed their economic profiles.

“For instance, Ethiopia’s commitment to textiles and garment manufacturing has generated over 200 000 jobs, showing how targeted investments in specific sectors yield significant outcomes. Similarly, Rwanda has emerged as a technological hub, demonstrating that investment in innovation can redefine a nation’s global stature,” he noted.

VP Mohadi said Africa’s fragmented trade systems, regulatory bottlenecks and tariff barriers continue to undermine its collective potential.

“A fragmented Africa, constrained by regulatory barriers, tariffs and logistical inefficiencies, weakens its ability to assert its position in global commerce and negotiate favourable trade terms,” he said.

He hailed the AfCFTA as a turning point, offering a blueprint for eliminating tariff walls and boosting intra-Africa trade.

“Beyond the African Continental Free Trade Area, regional industrialisation policies also play a critical role in building Africa’s industrial architecture and resilience through networks such as SADC’s industrialisation strategy which provides a roadmap for expanding manufacturing sectors, developing beneficiation industries and modernising infrastructure across Southern Africa,” said VP Mohadi.

He also commended regional policies such as SADC’s Industrialisation Strategy and Comesa’s integration frameworks, which support shared industrial growth and cross-border investments. These initiatives, VP Mohadi said, lay the foundation for a competitive African manufacturing ecosystem.

He called on African governments and private sector players to align efforts and turn industrialisation into a continental movement with deeper economic integration to fortify resilience against external shocks.

“Historically, African nations have exported raw materials while importing finished goods at disproportionate costs, leaving economies dependent on external value chains and vulnerable to price fluctuations. This cycle must end,” said VP Mohadi.

“Let us foster unity, celebrate our diversity, and build a continent that rises above its challenges. Through industrialisation, integration, and resilience, Africa can become a global powerhouse, self-reliant, innovative, and prosperous, with our people enjoying happy lives,” he said.

VP Mohadi said the symposium serves as a launchpad for Africa’s industrial and trade revitalisation.

“Through collaboration, investment and policy alignment, we will secure economic resilience, strengthen Africa’s competitiveness and build an integrated market capable of thriving amid global uncertainties,” he said.