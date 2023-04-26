Africa must unite to be a force – King Mswati III

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

KING Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini has urged Africans to be a united force and promote trade among each other to grow the continent’s economy.

He said this during the sixth edition of the prestigious Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls this afternoon.

The Transform Africa Summit kicked off this morning, 26 April, in Victoria Falls with over 3 000 local and international guests attending.

President Mnangagwa hosted four Heads of State, among them King Mswati III and Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

The summit is Africa’s leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders as well as digital experts to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa’s ongoing digital revolution.

Its being held under the theme: “Connect, Innovate and Transform.

King Mswati III said it is an honour for him to participate for the first time at the Transform Africa Summit.

“Africa has to be united in promoting the Africa we want, a united force in terms of trading among ourselves.”

King Mswati III is expected to officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo on this Friday.

The summit is expected to underline the commitment of African Governments toward accelerating Africa’s digital agenda.

A host of Fintech companies, ICT Private Sector service providers, women and girls in ICT champions, tech innovators, academia, consultants and leading global digital leaders, private equity fund managers, and telecom and utilities regulators are also attending the summit.

The conference rubber-stamps Zimbabwe’s digital economic agenda which also feeds into Vision 2030 implemented through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Zimbabwe is set to fully exploit the high-level summit by showcasing its investment opportunities in order to attract new investments.

Recently, the Cabinet indicated that the country will fully exploit the summit to showcase its investment opportunities, promote its economic potential, attract new investments into the country and push for the removal of sanctions.