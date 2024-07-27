Africa needs to preserve its identity by showcasing the continent’s culinary delights to the world

Leonard Ncube – Online Reporter

AFRICA needs to come up with effective strategies including creating the right content to be able to showcase the continent’s gastronomy to the outside world.

This came out during a panel discussion on how Africa can promote gastronomy to the world, at the ongoing United Nations (UN) Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa in Victoria Falls.

The conference started on Friday with an official opening by President Mnangagwa.

The First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa was honored at the official opening for leading the promotion of culture and culinary tourism.

Speaking in a panel discussion, Chef Mounir El Arem from Tunisia, University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo and Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism of Malawi Ms Marjorie Shema concurred on the need for collaboration, creating content that brands African cuisines, innovation, training and working together as a continent.

They said this will give value to the product and can be strengthened by capacitating Africans in the diaspora to open traditional food eateries that can act as ambassadors.

They said for Africa to regain its pride in food, there is need to bring back the mother at the centre of the process in the literal African adage, “your mother is the best cook.”

Gastronomy is an upcoming product in tourism.

Prof Mapfumo said education and training are key in promoting gastronomy.

“We need to open people’s minds, and say do we create the real environment that works? People’s identity is on food and language, so our intervention is change of curriculum to introduce programmes that bring knowledge about gastronomy,” said Prof Mapfumo.

He said Zimbabwe’s socio-economic landscape is fact changing as shown through Government policies such as the Heritage Based Education 5.0 that has introduced innovation, creativity, industrialisation and other qualities to training.

“We have been fortunate to have the First Lady who has changed the landscape through her Cookout Competition where women and youth come together to learn to cook. This collaboration has contributed to the growth of tourism.

“Content needs co-innovation. We should have a three-tier system where communities come with their innovation as we put gastronomy in the mainstream and have people start thinking of it as an important subject,” said Prof Mapfumo.

“We have a task to build identity, confidence, dignity and pride. The loss of gastronomy has been through different forms of violation until people lose confidence in their own food. If we want to bring back the food and build pride, let’s bring back the mother at the centre of the food.”

Chef Mounir said in Tunisia they had changed the cuisine curriculum from the colonial French to local dishes.

He said countries in the continent need to form a federation which should have chefs to make gastronomy durable.

“In the curriculum in Tunisia we learn French cuisines and its codified. We have taken those codes and changed many ingredients putting traditional ingredients which we have taken outside the country. If we talk of gastronomy we talk of the product and we have to bring this to all classes of people and the whole value chain. We need to capacitate all chefs to be able to tell the African gastronomy story,” he said.

Ms Shema said there are many strategies Africa can device to promote culinary heritage.

She proposed capacitation of the Diaspora community.

“We can also use the Diaspora and help them to open restaurants in the countries that they are in and we can also have cultural exchanges for those in the value chain. We also need collaboration among Government departments in promoting gastronomy tourism because it is not a tourism issue alone but its multi-sectoral with agriculture, health and others.

“Content creation is very key. As Africans we are our ambassadors to the outside world and we should use this to promote indigenous products. There are a lot of things we need to do to promote gastronomy to the world and what is key is that we need to be intentional, benchmark and set guidelines to move forward,” she said