Africa Rugby World Cup qualifiers in France spark outrage

NAIROBI. — African rugby’s governing body, Rugby Africa, has been accused of ignoring the interests of the game on the continent following a controversial decision to host its 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers in France.

In July eight African teams will compete in a tournament in two French cities, Aix-en-Provence and Marseille, for one automatic ticket to the finals set to be hosted by France in September next year.

This will be the first time in the history of African rugby that its World Cup qualifiers have been held outside continental borders and the decision has been met with discontent in Africa.

One contender, Namibia, have spoken out against the move, saying they are “dissatisfied” with the decision.

“We did request Rugby Africa to revisit their decision,” Namibia rugby president Corrie Mensah said, but “the outcome was to remain with France as host.”

Kenya and Zimbabwe put in bids which the continental body described as “strong”, but it decided to award the hosting rights to France.

“Our main goal is to keep growing and progressing and taking our rightful place on the international stage,” Rugby Africa told BBC Sport Africa in a statement.

“In collaboration with our members and partners, Rugby Africa needs to invent new ways and create new opportunities to grow its revenue and redistribute it in African rugby.”

Former Uganda women’s international Helen Buteme told BBC Sport Africa that Rugby Africa “doesn’t have the interests of African rugby at heart”.

“There is no justification whatsoever for taking what is our biggest tournament to a European country,” she added.

“Africa needs this tournament while France does not.”

Namibia will be aiming to clinch a seventh consecutive appearance at the global tournament, having made their debut in 1999.

The other teams set for the qualifying competition, to be held from July 1-10, are Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

The runners-up will have a second chance to reach the World Cup via a final four-team round-robin global qualifier to be held in November.

BBC Sport Africa understands that France2023, the local organiser for next year’s World Cup, will oversee the African qualifier but the reason France decided to bid for the event remains unclear.

BBC Sport Africa was earlier informed by a high-ranking official that the French Rugby Federation (FFR) was surprised by the bid, but its communication director Laurent Latour denied the claim, saying the FFR had not opposed it.

Questions to France2023 went unanswered. — BBC Sport Africa