Africa seals US$23bn climate change deal

Kenyan President William Ruto, at podium, flanked by African leaders at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya ( Picture by Simon Maina, AFP)

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

AFRICAN member states have signed the Nairobi Declaration, which has seen various financing partners pledging US$23 billion for climate change mitigation and adaptation with a focus on driving sustainable green energy solutions.

The declaration was made yesterday at the close of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya where the main aim was to show the world that Africa is a critical player in climate change mitigation.

Speaker after speaker said the summit was a platform for Africa to form a coalition that can help unlock the continent’s potential in renewables and contribute to sustainable economic growth, job creation and innovative African solutions to tackle the pressing climate crisis.

The declaration magnifies Africa’s position on climate change, climate financing, solutions to climate change and how Africa plans to tackle climate-related issues as well as shaping the future and global partnerships.

The summit started on Monday and ended yesterday with the signing of the declaration and launch of accelerated partnerships for renewables in Africa, with Denmark, Germany and the United Arab Emirates among those that committed to acceleration of renewables and green industry in Africa.

The event ran concurrently with commemorations for the Africa Climate Week, which started on Monday and will end tomorrow. African member states needed to have a common position ahead of the Conference of Parties (COP28) later this year in the UAE hence the declaration.

The inaugural continental summit attracted United Nations and European Union top leadership, 20 Heads of States and Governments, 12 former Heads of States and Governments and more than 16 000 delegates, 66 ministers from different countries including Zimbabwe and more than 20 leaders of international organisations, donor agencies and development banks.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kenya President William Ruto who was the host called upon Africa to step forward in building climate solutions saying the continent has an extraordinary opportunity to abandon the unsustainable path of the past and build a new route that aligns economic inclusion and sharing prosperity with the Paris Agreement.

“The declaration calls for a new financing architecture that is responsive to Africa’s needs including debt restructuring and relief as frustration mounts over the high cost of financing on the continent,” he said.

“Various stakeholders including Governments, private sector, multilateral banks and philanthropists have made substantial commitments totaling a remarkable US$23 billion for green growth mitigation and adaptation across Africa,” said President Ruto.

He noted the increase in adaptation of financing as reflecting deep commitment to Africa’s sustainable future and energy systems aligning with the ambitious Nairobi Declaration.

“Your presence has sent a loud message throughout the world that a new Africa is here and that it means business. The Nairobi Declaration, our common stand and firm resolution re-affirms our determination and sets the stage for a new phase in the global climate action and sustainable development agenda giving the future of socio-economic transformation distinct and affirmative African character,” said President Ruto.

“As a result of our collective action, there can no longer be any doubt in any part of the world that Africa, the humankind’s cradle, also has its destiny. Potential young human capital, natural resource wealth and green energy potential is going to define the future of global green energy prosperity under new paradigm of industrialisation that supports capacity to sustain bio-diversity.”

President Ruto said Africa possesses the power to not only meet its domestic electricity needs but also to become a global green energy exporter.

“Africa is the future of the world and Agenda 2063 is agenda for the benefit of all humankind and the Africa we want aligns with the planet we need,” he added.

Participants at the summit said there was a need to scale up private capital aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

They noted that for Africa to realize its full potential, there should be a common continental Power Grid that will connect 52 nations to a common grid for stable power and uptake in renewable energy.

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki Noon who is chair of Global Green Growth Institute said there is a need to scale up adaptation to green energy.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) hosted a side-event plenary addressed by key dignitaries including Zimbabwean representatives.