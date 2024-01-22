Africa Sun Limited announces executive changes with the stepping down of CEO Peter Saungweme

AFRICA Sun Limited has announced key executive changes following the stepping down of chief executive offer, Mr Peter Saungweme last week.

Mr Saungweme had been CEO for the past two years. He took over from Mr Edwin Timothy Shangwa who stepped down after serving the firm for 42 years.

He is replaced by Mr Lawrence Ward in acting capacity with effect from January 20, the firm said in a notice to shareholders on Monday, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange-listed hospitality group said.

“As of 19 January 2024, Mr Peter Saungweme, our current Chief Executive Officer, will be stepping down from his position. The Board expresses its gratitude and appreciation to Mr Saungweme for his steadfast leadership of the Company over the past two years,” reads part of the statement.

“Mr Lawrence Ward has been appointed by the Board as the Acting Chief Executive Officer with effect from 20 January 2024.”

With close to two decades of experience in the international hospitality industry, Mr Ward is well-prepared to provide strategic guidance in this role, the group added.

“The Board has full confidence in Mr Ward’s ability to lead the Company through this period of change. His extensive expertise and established track record in the hospitality industry align seamlessly with our dedication to delivering excellence and value to all our stakeholders.”

The hotel group, with a presence across Southern Africa, and a history dating back to 1971, boasts of 10 properties namely The Victoria Falls Hotel (operated in partnership with Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited), Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, Caribbea Bay Resort (Kaiba), Great Zimbabwe Hotel, Hwange Safari Lodge, Holiday Inn Harare, Holiday Inn Bulawayo, Holiday Inn Mutare, Troutbeck Resort and Monomotapa Hotel, to become one of Southern Africa’s largest hotel chains.