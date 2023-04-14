Africa Sun makes history

ZSE chair Mrs Caroline Sandura hands a listing certificate to African Sun Limited chair Dr Emanuel Fundira while the group chief executive Mr Peter Saungweme looks on

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S leading hospitality group, African Sun Limited (ASL) on Friday listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) to become the first tourism player on the United States dollar-denominated bourse.

With business interests organised into five divisions — City and Country Hotels, Resort Hotels, The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership, Sun Leisure and Real Estate, ASL becomes the 11th listing since the establishment of VFEX in 2020.

The hotel group, with a presence across Southern Africa, and a history dating back to 1971, boasts of 10 properties namely The Victoria Falls Hotel (operated in partnership with Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited), Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, Caribbea Bay Resort, Great Zimbabwe Hotel, Hwange Safari Lodge, Holiday Inn Harare, Holiday Inn Bulawayo, Holiday Inn Mutare, Troutbeck Resort and Monomotapa Hotel to become one of Southern Africa’s largest hotel chains.

The momentous listing is a milestone achievement for the tourism industry and VFEX which is domiciled in the country’s tourism destination.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu who was the guest of honour said the development was not a big day for African Sun Ltd alone but the entire tourism fraternity.

He encouraged other operators to follow suit.

“I’m greatly honoured to join you at this very important occasion where we are gathered to celebrate the listing of African Sun Limited as the first hospitality entity on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

“Looking at the amount of activity that is being generated on the VFEX – only established in 2020, as a pioneering Offshore Financial Services Centre in Zimbabwe; the vision to create an Exchange that can drive the development of the financial systems to address the modern-day challenges of the Zimbabwean people is fast becoming a reality,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said tourism and hospitality is a low-hanging fruit hence the Government identified the sector under the economic blueprint, National Development Strategy 1 as one of the key pillars for the economy alongside agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

The listing of the tourism sector players, as is for other economic sector entities, will amplify the economic development of Zimbabwe and create exciting downstream opportunities for the prosperity of people.

“We are excited to see the listing of the first hospitality entity on the VFEX. According to the NDS 1, one of the key strategies is to achieve tourism growth. This will be achieved through product development and diversification, market development and diversification, destination accessibility and tourism investment promotion.

“This particular listing not only takes cognisance of the vision for the VFEX, but echoes the primary function of our capital markets, which should be to mobilise significant investment capital and channel that capital into our productive sectors,” said the Minister.

The listing of ASL on the VFEX will see the group readily access equity and debt capital to finance its continuous upgrade and expansion projects,

Minister Ndlovu said the Government believes that this is an opportune time for financial intermediaries and investors, both local and foreign to closely examine the vast opportunities available and being unlocked in the country.

ASL chair Dr Emmanuel Fundira said the listing marks a significant milestone for the group and is a testament to the growing confidence that investors continue to have in Zimbabwe’s capital markets.

He said ASL was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1988 and made a decision to migrate to the VFEX to raise foreign capital for its expansion projects.

“Our decision to list on the VFEX was influenced by the desire to ensure that the company and ultimately its shareholders take full advantage of the generous benefits which have been availed to companies that list on this steadily growing exchange.

Tourism is a critical pillar of Zimbabwe’s economy and African Sun is proud to play a key role in achieving the sector’s target of US$5 billion tourism in earnings by 2025 under NDS1. Our vision is to be the leading provider in hospitality and leisure operations in Africa by providing outstanding hospitality experiences,” he said.

VFEX, launched in October 2020 is a subsidiary of the ZSE established to kick start the Offshore Financial Services Centre (OFSC) earmarked for the special economic zone in Victoria Falls.

The US dollar-denominated stock exchange has been offering various incentives that include Government’s increase in the retention ratio for exporters listed on the VFEX to 100 per cent, which has been an attractive factor for companies.

Listing on the VFEX also facilitates the raising of US dollar capital, which enhances the potential for organic growth and inorganically.

ZSE chair Mrs Caroline Sandura said ASL listing is monumental as the group celebrates 55 years of existence

“We are excited to have you on board as our first tourism company which also happens to be a top-performing company in Zimbabwe. This big and strategic listing is truly going to increase African Sun’s global footprint,” she said.

Delegates to the just-ended stock exchanges conferences held in Victoria Falls this week also attended the listing ceremony. – @ncubeleon