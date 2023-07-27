Africa Union Defence Attaches meet in Victoria Fall

Online Reporter

DEFENCE Attaches (Das) from Africa Union member States are gathered in Victoria Falls for an annual retreat aimed at fostering cross border cooperation and sharing of border facilities.

About 30 countries are represented at the retreat which started on Tuesday and will end on Friday under the theme: “Shared border management for peace and security in Africa: The role of the African Defence Attaches.”

This is an annual event by Defence Attaches attached to the African Union which organises the event through the AU Commission and is held on a rotational basis between five African regions.

Zimbabwe is hosting this year’s edition through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and delegates are DAs representing respective member States and posted at the Africa Union headquarters in Addis Ababa as attaches and materially ambassadors of the respective member states in security and defence..

Last year’s edition was held in Abuja, Nigeria.

Giving welcome remarks on Wednesday, Acting Chief Director Multilateral Affairs in the Ministry Mr Pearson Chigiji said there is need to operationalise cross border cooperation and to have balanced representation at military missions.

“It is my sincere hope that the retreat will be a memorable one. The retreat is deliberating on the effectiveness of the existing strategies in advancing peace, security and development in Africa through security joint venture cooperation and Governance,” said Mr Chigiji.

He said the retreat also offers an opportunity to exchange information aimed at enhancing peace and security agenda and resolution of border conflicts.

Mr Chigiji said Zimbabwe is committed to objectives of the retreat and to foster the spirit of information sharing, cooperation and unity which will which will come up with concrete proposals for the successful operationalisation of cross border cooperation in Africa.

As part of the programme, the delegates are expected to visit Kazungula border and the new regional bridge across the Zambezi River on the confluence of four borders of Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe as the structure is an important facility for regional integration and border sharing in Southern Africa.

It is the gateway into the region enhancing the south-north corridor connecting Southern Africa countries