African Climate Activists strategise against gas expansion, promote renewable energy

CLIMATE diplomats and activists from across Africa recently met in Johannesburg, South Africa for a meeting to strategise against expansion of the gas industry and promote sustainable and equitable energy development.

The three-day Don’t Gas Africa Strategy meeting also sought to formulate a comprehensive advocacy plan for renewable energy initiatives as the continent drives efforts towards reducing emissions towards net zero targets as set by the Paris Agreement and Conference of Parties (Cop)

The meeting came at a time when the continent is at a pivotal moment with over 20 000 km of gas pipeline and approximately 30 gas extraction zones in various stages of planning and development.

Much of the gas is destined for export yet gas should be a transitional energy source for correcting climate change impact.

This expansion threatens the global commitment to reduce global warming by about 1.5 degrees celcius, according to organisers of the event Powershift Africa and Don’t Gas Africa in partnership with 350Africa

Miss Nozinhle Eveline Gumede, a young climate advocate from Bulawayo attended the meeting as director of Mainah Trust an organisation she formed that also represents youth in Zimbabwe.

“I represented Zimbabwe by emphasising the need for a just and equitable energy transition that prioritises the needs of small farmers and rural communities. Drawing from my work in Matabeleland, I highlighted the importance of ensuring that renewable energy solutions are accessible to these groups, helping to lift them out of poverty.

“It was quite an informative and interesting strategy meeting. We had a handful of youth from Zimbabwe such as myself, Dean Bhebhe and Nonkanyiso Gumede. Dean Bhebhe was one of the organisers of the event and he played a very big role in the success of the strategy meeting through organising and also facilitating at the strategy meeting,” she said.

Discussions emphasised the importance of an energy transition that is not only sustainable but also equitable through prioritising access to clean energy for communities that have been historically marginalised and ensuring that the benefits of renewable energy initiatives are distributed fairly.

The meeting provided a platform to strategize on how to effectively advocate against the gas industry’s expansion.

Miss Gumede said she learnt about various approaches, including policy advocacy, grassroots mobilisation, and international cooperation, to encourage Governments and corporations to pivot towards renewable energy.

She attended the previous two UNFCCC COP27 and COP28 and believes inclusion of more youth voices in the decision-making processes related to energy policies is important to make them take the lead in shaping Africa’s energy future.

“I contributed by sharing insights on the long-term risks associated with continued fossil fuel dependency, drawing on my climate diplomacy training,” she said.

At the COP-28 in Dubai, UAE, Miss Gumede and other youth brought a new dimension to the fight against climate change through Climate Live, a youth led initiative with presence in more than 40 countries around the world including Zimbabwe and its Sadc neighbours to use music to spread the message.

Climate Live was formed in 2019 by Ms Frances Fox from United States to use music as a medium of fighting climate change and bridging the information gap.

Miss Gumede was Co-coordinator for Zimbabwe.

Youth from the continent also coordinate through the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), an organisation that is made up of youth from across the continent.