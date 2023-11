Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

IT’S all systems go at the African Continental BMX Racing Championships set for Busters BMX Cycle Park set to take place on tomorrow and Sunday.

This morning, the spokesperson for the organisers in Bulawayo Jackie Pikoulis told journalists that Zimbabwe has 70 riders in the competition. She said South Africa has 30 riders.

Ivory Coast and Morocco have a riders each in the continental challenge.