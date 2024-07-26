African cuisines are a continental identity – President Mnangagwa

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed satisfaction on various African cuisines saying they reflect the continental identify which citizens should be proud off.

President Mnangagwa was speaking at the official opening of the inaugural United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa in Victoria Falls.

“As I walked through various stands I saw different African cuisines and they make us who we are.

” I was impressed with what I saw,” President Mnangagwa told delegates.

After his keynote address President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa where honoured by the United Nations Tourism.

Hosted under the patronage of Dr Mnangagwa, and co-organised with Basque Culinary Center, it aims to harness the transformative power of gastronomy tourism for the benefit of local communities and territories in the African continent.

The occasion drew thousands of delegates from a diverse group of participants, including Government officials, tourism industry stakeholders and culinary experts.

The event is expected to further cement the city’s reputation as a hub for international conferences and tourism activities.